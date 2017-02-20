Saudi Arabia to invest in renewable energies
During OPEC's Vienna meeting held Nov.30, 2016 Saudi Arabia undertook the biggest cut in oil production, as the country agreed to reduce the output volume by 486,000 barrels per day to 10.058 million barrels per day from Jan.1, 2017. "Whenever there was no agreement with others, Saudi Arabia was running after expanding its market share", said Mohamed Ramady, an independent analyst in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC