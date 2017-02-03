Red Wings beat Islanders on DeKeysera...

Red Wings beat Islanders on DeKeysera s late goal

Danny DeKeyser scored with 27.9 remaining in regulation, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night. DeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.

