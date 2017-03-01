New York Islanders Trade Rumors: Interest in Jaroslav Halak, but do Isles care?
With now just a little over one year remaining on Jaroslav Halak 's contract, NHL teams are finally interested in trading for him. As the NHL's March 1 trade deadline enters its final 24 hours, multiple reports suggest at least three teams are interested, with two even having volleyed offers, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
