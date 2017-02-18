New York Islanders Nikolai Kulemin Silently Doing Well
After netting just nine goals last year, Nikolai Kulemin is having a bounce back season, which is a very underrated part of the success of the New York Islanders. From his penalty kill ability to his defense and goal scoring, Kulemin has been doing it all this season for the New York Islanders.
