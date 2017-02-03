New York Islanders Have Troubles Dumping Halak
Although Jaroslav Halak has been performing above expectations ever since the New York Islanders placed him on waivers and sent him down to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the New York Islanders will still have a very hard time finding a place to trade Halak. When the New York Islanders placed Jaroslav Halak on waivers, he went unclaimed for a reason.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
