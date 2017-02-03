New York Islanders Have Troubles Dumping Halak

Although Jaroslav Halak has been performing above expectations ever since the New York Islanders placed him on waivers and sent him down to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the New York Islanders will still have a very hard time finding a place to trade Halak. When the New York Islanders placed Jaroslav Halak on waivers, he went unclaimed for a reason.

