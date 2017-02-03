New York Islanders' Adam Pelech Quiet...

New York Islanders' Adam Pelech Quietly Working Wonders

New York Islanders fans might not realize this, but Adam Pelech has been a major contributor to the recent success of the team in the month of January. With the absence of Travis Hamonic, New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight made the bold move of placing 22 year old Adam Pelech on the top pairing with Nick Leddy, and it's been working very well.

