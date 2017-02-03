Meeting may move NHL closer to decision on 2018 Olympics
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, NHL Players' Association Executive Director Don Fehr, left, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, center, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answer que... A key meeting has begun on the topic of whether NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea a year from now. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach joined International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA Director Don Fehr in New York on Friday for the first time.
