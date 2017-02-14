Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs ro...

Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs rout Islanders 7-1

Auston Matthews scored twice, Frederik Andersen earned his 100th NHL win and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the New York Islanders 7-1 on Tuesday night in a game with playoff implications. The Maple Leafs set a season high for goals and won for the third time in nine games.

