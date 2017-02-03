Malloy And Bronin Pitch Hartford's XL Center To New York Islanders

New York Islanders' Alan Quine smiles after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin wrote to executives with the NHL 's New York Islanders asking if the hockey team would consider playing games at the XL Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.