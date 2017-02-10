Lee scores 2 to lead Islanders to 5-1 win over Avalanche
Anders Lee scored two of New York's three third-period goals to lead the Islanders to a 5-1 victory over the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome and Jason Chimera also scored and captain John Tavares and Johnny Boychuk added two assists each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC