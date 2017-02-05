Kings place forward Jordan Nolan on i...

Kings place forward Jordan Nolan on injured reserve

Kings forward Jordan Nolan collides with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the third period of a game Jan. 21. Kings forward Jordan Nolan collides with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the third period of a game Jan. 21. Nolan has not played since sustaining the injury in the Kings' win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. He was listed as a scratch for their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, but was not listed on the game-day roster ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Washington Capitals .

