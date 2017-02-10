Islanders vs. Senators [Game Thread]:...

Islanders vs. Senators [Game Thread]: Anderson returns for Ottawa

The New York Islanders' Resurrection 2017 tour continues this afternoon in Ottawa, where the Senators welcome back Craig Anderson in net after he took time off for his wife's cancer treatments. Also returning, though slightly less dramatic, is Islanders winger Shane Prince to Ottawa for the first time since they traded him to the Isles last season.

