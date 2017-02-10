Islanders vs. Devils Lineups, Chat Thread: Rematch time

Entering the second half of their home-and-home weekend, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils are separated by just two points after the Devils' 3-2 win in Newark Saturday. The Islanders' 62 points has them still one point behind the Maple Leafs and now two points behind the Boston Bruins , who hold the final wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

