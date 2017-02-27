Islanders No-Game, No-Trade (Deadline) Update: Hamonic ends bag skate

There are lots of trades happening ahead of the March 1 NHL trade deadline , some of them odd and some of them stupid, but none so far have involved the New York Islanders . Meanwhile, the Isles are in the odd position of having four open days until their next game, coming off of Saturday's ugly/embarrassing/atrocious/[your apocalyptic word of choice here] 7-0 implosion against the Columbus Blue Jackets .

