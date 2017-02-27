Islanders Anxiety - Episode 31 - We Got Nukes, We Got Knives, Sharp Sticks...
Mike and Dan prepare for the rapidly approaching NHL trade deadline by talking about all of the players they don't expect the Islanders acquire because of what they would cost. They also finally discuss the changes in the team under new coach Doug Weight , bemoan the lack of "caretaker coaches" in American sports and pay tribute to the late, great actor and director Bill Paxton.
