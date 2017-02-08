Islanders Anxiety - Episode 30 - The Boys in the Back Room
Mike and Dan boil over as more Islanders arena drama obscures the good run the team is on under interim coach Doug Weight. They discuss the recent reports about Barclays Center's finances , the chances of the team relocating, the letter asking them to come to Hartford and the many, many, many distrustful, duplicitous political animals that helped to put the team in this situation and who now want to flip the script.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC