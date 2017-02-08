Islanders Anxiety - Episode 30 - The ...

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 30 - The Boys in the Back Room

Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

Mike and Dan boil over as more Islanders arena drama obscures the good run the team is on under interim coach Doug Weight. They discuss the recent reports about Barclays Center's finances , the chances of the team relocating, the letter asking them to come to Hartford and the many, many, many distrustful, duplicitous political animals that helped to put the team in this situation and who now want to flip the script.

Chicago, IL

