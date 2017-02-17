Devils earn 2 crucial points in 3-2 w...

Devils earn 2 crucial points in 3-2 win over Islanders | Rapid reaction

Two late Islanders goals made it a one-goal game, but the Devils rode its early offense and 40 saves by Cory Schneider to a 3-0 win on Saturday at the Prudential Center. Center Travis Zajac logged a two-point night, including a short-handed goal in the second period to give the Devils a 2-0 lead.

