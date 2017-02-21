Cizikas, Clutterbuck, Boychuk Injuries: Islanders win over Wings a costly one
Defenseman Johnny Boychuk and linemates Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck each left the game with injuries, though Boychuk came back and finished the game. Cizikas was called "upper body" and Clutterbuck "lower body," but we can take an educated guess slightly more specific than that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC