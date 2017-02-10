Chimera, Greiss lead Islanders to 3-1...

Chimera, Greiss lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Flyers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Jason Chimera scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. John Tavares and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who have won nine of their last 13 games to move closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC