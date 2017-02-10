Chimera, Greiss lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Flyers
Jason Chimera scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. John Tavares and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who have won nine of their last 13 games to move closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
