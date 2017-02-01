Caps vs. Isles Recap: Islanders Stop ...

Caps vs. Isles Recap: Islanders Stop Caps 3-2

17 hrs ago

The Capitals arranged for ethically-sourced organic hemp jerseys for their foray into Brooklyn, but they must not have shown up and the good guys lost 3-2 in the mecca of hip-hop. Plus: John Carlson was back in the lineup and didn't show too much rust.

