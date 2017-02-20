Body of UNF student found a week afte...

Body of UNF student found a week after he went missing

Police divers recovered the body of a missing University of North Florida student Saturday from a pond at a Kernan Boulevard South apartment complex about a mile from the university. UNF police Chief Frank Mackesy had said on Wednesday that they were not giving up the search, but visible activity decreased as the focus turned to following tips and developing leads.

