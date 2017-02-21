Beauvillier scores, Greiss gets shutout as Islanders blank slumping Canadiens

Rookie Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period and Thomas Greiss made 24 saves as the New York Islanders spoiled Montreal coach Claude Julien's 1,000th NHL game with a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night. Anders Lee also scored and John Tavares added an empty-net goal for the Islanders , who won a third straight game and are 12-4-2 since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as coach.

