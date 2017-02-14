Auston Matthews scores twice as Leafs...

Auston Matthews scores twice as Leafs dominate surging Islanders 7-1

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Auston Matthews scored twice and Frederik Andersen won his 100th career game as the Toronto Maple Leafs emerged with a 7-1 win and two key points over the surging New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The Leafs entered the affair just one point up on the Islanders for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, increasing that cushion to three with the victory.

Chicago, IL

