Alexis has message for Arsenal fans
With Alexis Sanchez now well into the final 18 months of his deal and looking to be an extremely frustrated figure within North London, speculation that the two-time Copa America victor could demand an exit this summer has flooded the back pages. There's a growing consensus that Alexis Sanchez deserves a lot better than he's now getting with Arsenal and the two-time Copa America champion may seek a transfer to a more competitive club in Europe at the end of the season.
