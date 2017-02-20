10 sentenced to death for Egypt stadium massacre
Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012. The verdict from the Court of Cassation, which also upheld a lower court's sentencing of 10 men to 15 years in jail, 14 men to 10 years, and 15 men to five years, is final and can not be appealed.
