Young Islander learns his lesson on bench after lack of hustle
Doug Weight empathized with Ryan Strome's first mistake, having hesitated on a shot - and then ultimately turning it over because of indecisiveness - that could have put the Islanders up two in the early minutes of the third period. But the interim coach wasn't going to tolerate the young forward slowly getting back on defense, which helped allow the Flyers' Ivan Provorov to tie the score, and propel Philly to a 3-2 overtime win Sunday night at Barclays Center.
