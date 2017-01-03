What If???? Part III, Let the Games B...

What If???? Part III, Let the Games Begin

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

It's now September 28. All Islander players are back from the World Cup, and sim-Cappy has his choice of players for tonight's first pre-season game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Can an Islanders squad with Taylor Hall, Kyle Okposo and Frans Nielsen perform better than the current real Isles squad? Stretching the D -A A' A tactic that attempts, while in the attacking zone, to pull defenders out of position with quick passes between the points and forwards low in the corners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC