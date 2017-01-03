What If???? Part III, Let the Games Begin

It's now September 28. All Islander players are back from the World Cup, and sim-Cappy has his choice of players for tonight's first pre-season game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Can an Islanders squad with Taylor Hall, Kyle Okposo and Frans Nielsen perform better than the current real Isles squad? Stretching the D -A A' A tactic that attempts, while in the attacking zone, to pull defenders out of position with quick passes between the points and forwards low in the corners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.