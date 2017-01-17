Weight preaching simple focus for str...

Weight preaching simple focus for struggling Islanders

In this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013 file photo, New York Islanders assistant coach Doug Weight watches the action from the bench during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Doug Weight knows it won't be easy for New York Islanders to get back in the playoff race, but the interim coach is preaching a simple approach in taking it one game at a time with half the season remaining, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Doug Weight knows it won't be easy for the New York Islanders to get back in the playoff race, but the interim coach is preaching a simple approach in taking it one game at a time with half the season remaining.

