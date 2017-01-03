Watch Free: Sound Tigers vs. Wolf Pack (or any AHL game) tonight
It's a typically busy Saturday in the AHL tonight, with all 30 teams in action from coast to coast, and in a rare promo you can watch any of them for free. That means if you're tired of the Islanders - come on though, they just got back from break! - or just want something to do while waiting for their game to begin in Arizona tonight, you can catch their AHL affiliate Bridgeport Sound Tigers visit their regional rival and Rangers affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
