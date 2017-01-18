Pre-game reading: Panthers owner (and Trump nominee) accused of throwing punch at racehorse auction
Why was Jack Capuano fired after a 4-0 win in Boston? Who will be their next coach? Is ownership going to make changes to the hockey-ops hierarchy? What does the future hold for captain John Tavares ? - From the New York Times: "Vincent Viola, the billionaire Wall Street trader Donald J. Trump has nominated to be the secretary of the Army , was accused in August of punching a concessions worker at a high-end racehorse auction in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., according to a police report and local law enforcement officials." Viola is better known on PHT as the owner of the Florida Panthers.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
