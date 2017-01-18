Pre-game reading: Panthers owner (and...

Pre-game reading: Panthers owner (and Trump nominee) accused of throwing punch at racehorse auction

Why was Jack Capuano fired after a 4-0 win in Boston? Who will be their next coach? Is ownership going to make changes to the hockey-ops hierarchy? What does the future hold for captain John Tavares ? - From the New York Times: "Vincent Viola, the billionaire Wall Street trader Donald J. Trump has nominated to be the secretary of the Army , was accused in August of punching a concessions worker at a high-end racehorse auction in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., according to a police report and local law enforcement officials." Viola is better known on PHT as the owner of the Florida Panthers.

