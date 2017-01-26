NHL100: Five Islanders legends on lea...

NHL100: Five Islanders legends on league's greatest of all time list

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

Friday night in Los Angeles, the NHL unveiled the final names on the NHL100 presented by GEICO, a list of the 100 greatest players in league history. In an un-shocking and yet still noteworthy turn of events, Islanders legends Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier, Denis Potvin and Billy Smith were all on the list, as was Pat LaFontaine, who was a surprising and delightful addition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC