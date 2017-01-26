NHL100: Five Islanders legends on league's greatest of all time list

Friday night in Los Angeles, the NHL unveiled the final names on the NHL100 presented by GEICO, a list of the 100 greatest players in league history. In an un-shocking and yet still noteworthy turn of events, Islanders legends Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier, Denis Potvin and Billy Smith were all on the list, as was Pat LaFontaine, who was a surprising and delightful addition.

