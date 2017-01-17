New York Islanders Had Permission to ...

New York Islanders Had Permission to Speak to ex-Panthers Coach Gerard Gallant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

The New York Islanders have asked for and received permission to talk to former Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant at least a week or more ago, according to tweets by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and TSN and NBC's Bob McKenzie, the same day Jack Capuano was fired as Islanders coach. Hearing NYI have permission to talk to former Florida coach Gerard Gallant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC