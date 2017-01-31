New York Islanders Greiss Contract Seals Berube's Fate
The New York Islanders signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a 3 year $10 Million dollar extension on Monday, putting J.F. Berube's Islander career in jeopardy. When the New York Islanders picked up Berube off waivers prior to the 2015-2016 season they just may have thought they found their diamond in the rough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.
