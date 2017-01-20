New York Islanders Daily: Prospect De...

New York Islanders Daily: Prospect Devon Toews Wins Fastest Skater

A BLISTERING 13.478 gets a roar from the crowd during the fastest skater contest! And it stands for the win!! #Isles pic.twitter.com/VncDdF3kju So when will we see Devon Toews in a New York Islanders uniform? That seems like a fair question considering his speed he just showed off. In all seriousness the Islanders have a ton of depth at defenseman so we probably won't see Toews just yet, but he's had a very good year for the Sound Tigers in Bridgeport.

