New York Islanders Coach Jack Capuano Fired; Doug Weight Named Interim

The New York Islanders have fired - "relieved of his duties," in the parlance of our times - head coach Jack Capuano. In a bit of rarity for announcements like this - coming off of Monday's 4-0 win in Boston no less - the announcement includes quotes from both the general manager Garth Snow and the now-departing coach : "It's an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans," Capuano said.

