New York Islanders 3 (EN), Dallas Stars 0: In coaching debut, Doug Weight helped by old tenant

The Doug Weight era began the way the Jack Capuano era ended: With a Thomas Greiss shutout in a close but ultimately comfortable New York Islanders win. Instead of benefiting from a five-minute spurt that changed the game as they did in Monday's 4-0 win in Boston, Capuano's last as Islanders head coach, Weight's debut in that role featured consistent Isles pressure throughout, though the goals were slow in coming.

