MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avs over Islanders 2-1

New York Islanders center John Tavares, center, drops back to defend as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, front left, tries to pass the puck to defenseman Patrick Wiercioch in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver. less New York Islanders center John Tavares, center, drops back to defend as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, front left, tries to pass the puck to defenseman Patrick Wiercioch in the second period of an ... more New York Islanders center John Tavares, front right, shoots at Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, left, as defenseman Fedor Tyutin, back right, of Russia, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.