MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avs over Is...

MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avs over Islanders 2-1

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Nathan MacKinnon scored 4:43 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their first win at home in more than seven weeks. It was the Avalanche's first home win since Nov. 14. They had lost 10 of 11 overall, with their only victory in the last four weeks coming in Chicago on Dec. 23. The Avalanche held the Islanders in check after the last three visiting teams scored six times each at Pepsi Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC