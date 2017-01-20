MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avs over Islanders 2-1
Nathan MacKinnon scored 4:43 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their first win at home in more than seven weeks. It was the Avalanche's first home win since Nov. 14. They had lost 10 of 11 overall, with their only victory in the last four weeks coming in Chicago on Dec. 23. The Avalanche held the Islanders in check after the last three visiting teams scored six times each at Pepsi Center.
