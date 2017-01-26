Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1
Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1 Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jDjr0c Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov chases New York Islanders' Nick Leddy for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC