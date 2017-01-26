Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Can...

Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1

18 hrs ago

Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens

Chicago, IL

