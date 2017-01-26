Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1 Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jDjr0c Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov chases New York Islanders' Nick Leddy for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York.

