Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1
Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens. Josh Bailey also had a goal and Thomas Greiss stopped 21 shots as the Islanders beat the Canadiens for the first time since April 10, 2014.
