John Tavares still committed to long-term future in New York despite upheaval
New York Islanders center John Tavares skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. John Tavares still has no plans of leaving the New York Islanders. Even a rocky season, which led to the recent firing of long-time head coach Jack Capuano, seemingly hasn't changed the long-term outlook or commitment of the club's captain, who can become a first-time unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC