John Tavares still committed to long-...

John Tavares still committed to long-term future in New York despite upheaval

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

New York Islanders center John Tavares skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. John Tavares still has no plans of leaving the New York Islanders. Even a rocky season, which led to the recent firing of long-time head coach Jack Capuano, seemingly hasn't changed the long-term outlook or commitment of the club's captain, who can become a first-time unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,350,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC