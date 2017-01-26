Islanders vs. Canadiens Preview: Inju...

Islanders vs. Canadiens Preview: Injury, illness shuffle

Despite a 3-0-1 record under Doug Weight thus far, there will be more lineup changes in his fifth game as head coach. As the Montreal Canadiens visit Brooklyn for the Isles' final pre-All-Star Game match, forwards Shane Prince and Stephen Gionta exit the lineup as healthy scratches to make way for the return of Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier after one-game absences.

