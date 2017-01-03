Islanders prospect Mitchell Vande Sompel traded... to London of the OHL
It's an annual tradition! An Islanders draft pick gets traded at the deadline from one Ontario Hockey League team to another and we write the headline to make it look like the big club just got rid of them. Then we say, " Don't worry: He's still Islanders property ."
