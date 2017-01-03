Islanders News: Pulock injury, Hamonic horray, Dal Colle/Ho-Sang hangin' in there

One more from the Winter Classic: This event worked very, very well in a first-time market , another reason to keep doing them but without repeating the same damned cities/teams. [ Puck Daddy ] Here is a freaky giant portrait of Gary Bettman and interesting interview with him on several topics, including whether he can skate, whether he had friends in high school, and how many people tell him they don't boo him.

