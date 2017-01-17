Islanders fire coach Jack Capuano
Islanders fire coach Jack Capuano Islanders are an Eastern Conference-worst 17-17-8 this season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k1S2ZM The Eastern Conference-worst New York Islanders are shaking things up just one season after winning their first playoff series since 1993.
