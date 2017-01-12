Islanders beat Panthers behind John Tavares' hat trick
John Tavares scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the New York Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jason Chimera also scored for the Islanders.
