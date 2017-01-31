Islanders beat Capitals, improve to 5...

Islanders beat Capitals, improve to 5-0-1 under Weight

11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Ryan Strome and Johnny Boychuk scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the New York Islanders beat the league-leading Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night. Strome got his first goal since Dec. 31 to put New York up 2-1 6:31 into the period.

