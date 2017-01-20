Islanders Anxiety - Episode 29 - Didn...

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 29 - Didn't Expect to Be Here

23 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

Moments after the Metropolitan Division's win at the 2017 NHL All Star Game, Mike and Dan talk about John Tavares ' place among the stars, the Islanders recent coaching change from Jack Capuano to Doug Weight and the under-the-radar brilliance of Thomas Greiss. They also discuss the many, many, many, many, many, many times that Tavares has reiterated his desire to remain an Islander and how no one seems to really listen to what he's saying.

