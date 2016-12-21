Islanders Anxiety - Episode 27 - Turn the Lens a Certain Way
Mike and Dan are joined by Lighthouse Hockey founder Dominik for a big picture look at the Islanders at their ill-timed bye week. They talk about what the team's recent wins might mean and what placing goalie Jaroslav Halak on waivers says about both him and the organization.
