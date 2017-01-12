Hospital Shift: Hamonic to IR, Mayfield up from Bridgeport
The Islanders have lost three straight games by a score of 2-1 to opponents currently outside the playoff cutoff . Travis Hamonic missed last night's less-than-scintillating defeat to the Panthers with a lower body injury that Dr. Jack Capuano said would keep him out, "a couple of games."
